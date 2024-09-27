BUNKER JOBS: Seaspan Corp Seeks Alt Fuels Standards Manager in Vancouver

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in a similar role at a shipping company. Image Credit: Seaspan Corporation

Container shipping company Seaspan Corporation is seeking to hire a marine standards manager for alternative fuels in Vancouver.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in a similar role at a shipping company, as well as qualifications in auditing and occupational health and safety guidelines, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Develops and implements policies and procedures together with Fleet Management teams on safe handling of Alternate Fuels (ie LNG, Ammonia, Methanol).

Develops and participates in company's emergency response team relating Alternate Fuels.

Is familiar with the Health, Safety, Environmental Protection and Quality Policy, and understands the responsibilities under the Environmental Management System (EMS). In keeping with this and other compliance policies, they understand their duty to report any environmental noncompliance and/or concern to their manager or members of the senior management team (including the highest level of management) either directly or through the open reporting system as per Management System guidelines.

Develop and recommend health, safety & security policies and procedures consistent with Seaspan's core values, commitments and goals.

Consult with Fleet Management teams and other functional groups within Seaspan and provide assistance in improving health & safety performance through development of initiatives and campaigns for meeting the objectives and goals.

Monitors various maritime security intelligence sources in order to provide timely guidance and support to the company vessels in relation to security development and trends.

When required conducts onboard incident investigation of significant incidents.

Participates in the company's emergency response team and supporting the vessel and Emergency Management Team on behalf of Marine Standards.

Oversees internal audit planning and recommends for improvement in process efficiency.

Oversees External Audits/Initiatives and derives lessons learnt.

When required, conducts vessel internal audits and inspections to ascertain the level of implementation and compliance with company Management System and Environmental Management System.

Conducts orientation and preparation of senior officers visiting the office.

Performs other duties as required.

For more information, click here.