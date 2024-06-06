BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Sinks for Fifth Session

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have dropped significantly over the past week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices sank at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping for a fifth consecutive session to the lowest level in more than 10 months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $9/mt to $597.50/mt on Wednesday, reaching the lowest level since July 20. The G20-HSFO Index dropped by $6.50/mt to $522.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $6/mt to $782.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rallied by $0.89/bl to $78.41/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $8.50/mt to $579/mt, at Rotterdam they dropped by $8/mt to $526/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $11.50/mt to $574.50/mt, and at Houston they sank by $5/mt to $563.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.38/bl from the previous session's close at $78.79/bl as of 6:13 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.86/mt rise in bunker prices.