BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Head of Green Fuel Sourcing

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Maersk's Copenhagen office. Image Credit: AP Moller-Maersk

Container shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire a head of green fuel sourcing in Copenhagen.

The company is looking for candidates with at least 15 years of experience in the energy and renewables markets, as well as a proven track record in complex deal origination for physical commodities, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Market intelligence – ensuring Maersk has a comprehensive overview of the full decarb and green fuels ecosystem including players on the market, trends and technology to ensure we are well connected and get access to new and existing opportunities ahead of everyone else

Establishing a framework for our partnership models to ensure best outcome of the existing and new strategic partnerships and long-term collaborations

Discovering the technologies and establishing strategic partnerships with external vendors, thought leaders and investors to enable us to get to net zero

Lead and pipeline management

Supply contract negotiation and finalization

Green fuel equity investments (via Maersk Growth)

Engagement with Maersk Oil Trading defining the future fuels sourcing operating model

Represent Maersk at high level external events ensuring we are well positioned as an innovative front runner in the Decarb ecosystem enabling us get access to strategic thinkers, technology and innovation

Drive engagement and secure alignment with executives across Ocean, L&S, and corporate.

Lead a team of senior professionals – creating the right structure, mapping the necessary skills and attracting, developing the talents needed to position the function as a leading and best in class in the industry

Communicate and brand our vision and ensure we have a great narrative and communication strategy towards our stakeholders, partners and other parties to represent our work in a new innovative and engaging way

