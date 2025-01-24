MPCC Receives Dual-Fuel Methanol Boxship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Norwegian shipping firm MPC Container Ships (MPCC) has received the first of the two 1,300 TEU capacity dual-fuel methanol container ships from Chinese shipyard Taizhou Sanfu Ship Engineering.

The NCL Vestland has been chartered to North Sea Container Line for a 15-year period, MPCC said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

It is equipped with MAN Energy Solutions’ dual-fuel methanol engines, enabling it to run on methanol and conventional marine fuels.

The second dual-fuel methanol vessel, NCL NordLand, is expected to be launched in coming months and will be chartered to North Sea Container Line.

Both vessels were ordered back in 2022, with a contract price of $39 million per vessel.

Methanol is gaining popularity among shipowners, but it has a lower energy content than conventional marine fuels. This means that methanol-fuelled vessels will need to burn more fuel for a voyage compared to conventional-fuelled vessels.