BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips for First in Five Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices declined on Tuesday following a series of gains. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping for the first in five trading sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $0.50/mt to $577/mt on Tuesday, having reached the highest level since December 5 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $5.50/mt to $507/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $2.50/mt to $759.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures declined by $0.72/bl to $73.19/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices gained $2.50/mt to $552/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $2/mt to $509.50/mt, at Fujairah they rose by $2.50/mt to $546.50/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $5.50/mt to $553.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.01/bl from the previous session's close at $73.20/bl as of 6:48 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.08/mt rise in bunker prices.