Over 500 LNG Fuelled Ships Now in Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Alternative Fuels Growth. Image Credit: DNV. See the full version on DNV’s AFI platform here: https://afi.dnv.com/

There are now over 500 LNG-fuelled ships in operation, according to the latest data from DNV Maritime’s AFI platform.

The milestone has been reached after Martin Christian Wold, Principal Consultant at DNV, reported 40 LNG-fuelled ships had been delivered so far this year.

The news comes alongside what Wold described as “another strong month” in the alternative bunker fuel space, with the AFI platform in February adding 17 LNG, 10 methanol and 1 ammonia powered ship.

Over the last 12 months some 20% of new ship contracts have involved an alternative bunker fuel.

While methanol had a banner year for interest in 2023, LNG remains the most popular alternative bunker fuel.



DNV’s AFI platform can be accessed here: https://afi.dnv.com/