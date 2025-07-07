Titan Adopts FuelBoss Digital Service for LNG Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Titan says the integration of digital services will enable the firm to improve operations. Image Credit: Ofiniti

LNG bunker supplier Titan Clean Fuels has adopted Ofiniti's FuelBoss platform to digitalise its LNG bunkering operations.

The integration of the digital service will boost Titan's ability to handle higher LNG bunker demand, Ofiniti said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

FuelBoss allows real-time coordination across all parties involved in LNG bunkering, including vessels, suppliers, terminals, surveyors and customers.

This streamlined approach reduces operational friction and enhances transparency, helping Titan meet the growing expectations of clients ranging from cruise lines to deep-sea cargo operators.

"We have reached a scale where manual coordination and paper-driven workflows are no longer sustainable," Per-Christian Dettwiler, COO at Titan Clean Fuels, said.

"FuelBoss gives us the structure and visibility to execute consistently - no matter the vessel, port, or partner involved."