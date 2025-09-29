LR Views Biofuels as Practical Solution for Yachts to Cut Near-Term Emissions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Lloyd’s Register says biofuels can cut yacht emissions, but warns aviation demand may limit supply. File Image / Pixabay

Lloyd's Register (LR) says biofuels are emerging as one of the most practical near-term solutions for reducing emissions in the superyacht sector.

In its latest Fuel for Thought study, LR highlights the ability of biofuels to deliver immediate reductions in GHG, particulate matter and sulfur oxides.

It described hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) as the most suitable drop-in replacement for MGO.

"HVO, produced through hydrotreatment, can directly replace marine gas oil, offering better stability and combustion," LR said.

However, LR warns that biofuels' scalability remains a major hurdle, as limited feedstock supply and competition from aviation could constrain availability.

Sustainability certification schemes such as ISCC are seen as essential to build confidence in biofuel use. LR also advises yacht operators to ensure proper system checks, obtain OEM approvals, and train crews on safe handling procedures.

While biofuels are not a long-term solution, LR calls them an important bridge to help the industry meet tightening regulatory and social pressures on decarbonisation.