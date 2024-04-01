ABS to Lead €11m Project to Develop Cold-Ironing Barges

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Group photo from the kick-off event for the BlueBARGE Project. Image Credit: ABS

ABS today announced it will lead the EU-based 'BlueBARGE' project that aims to reduce local ship emissions by enabling offshore and anchored vessels to 'plug in' to mobile shore power facilities.

The 36-month, €11.3 million ($12.1 million) project has received €8.5 million in funding via the Horizon Europe program.

The project aims to address electrical integration issues, interfacing challenges of the barge with ships, ports and local grid, operational safety and regulatory compliance aspects, delivering a high-readiness and complete 'power bunkering' solution.

"ABS is supporting cutting-edge electrification projects around the world for shipowners, shipyards and other stakeholders. We are well-positioned to use our deep industry knowledge to advance electrification and power connection technologies and to understand the risks as vessels and infrastructure become increasingly electrified and connected," said Konstantinos Voutzoulidis, ABS Business Development Manager and Head of Europe for Contracted Research and Development.

"ABS is excited to collaborate with such a great consortium in supporting the maritime industry to achieve the European Union and International electrification and decarbonization goals."