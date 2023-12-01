Fratelli Cosulich Opens EU ETS Trading Account

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipping is set to be included in the EU's emissions trading system from January 1. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Fratelli Cosulich has opened a trading account to help shipping companies with compliance with the upcoming emissions trading system regulation in the EU.

The firm has opened the account to allow it to trade in EU allowances (EUAs), it said in a LinkedIn post this week.

Shipping is set to be included in the EU's emissions trading system from January 1, forcing shipping companies operating in European waters to buy EUAs to cover part of the emissions generated from their voyages.

"We can provide you with the necessary allowances to adhere to emissions requirements," Guido Cardullo, managing director at Fratelli Cosulich, said in the statement.

"By purchasing allowances through us, you can cover your carbon footprint and be compliant with EU regulations.

"Our team of experts is well-versed in managing emission exposures.

"We can help you mitigate financial risks associated with fluctuating carbon prices, ensuring stability and cost-effectiveness in your operations."