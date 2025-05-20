MAN Energy Solutions to Deliver World's Most Powerful Methanol Engine

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm says interest in methanol as a bunker fuel in the shipping industry is steadily increasing. Image Credit: MAN Energy Solutions

German engine manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions has announced that it will deliver the world's most powerful methanol engine in June 2025.

The two-stroke 82,440 kW at 80 rpm methanol engine is currently being built in China, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

It will be the first of 12 engines powering a series of 24,000 TEU container ships for Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) and COSCO Shipping Lines.

These engines will also feature MAN Energy Solutions' proprietary emission system - Exhaust Gas Recirculation Turbocharger Cut (EGRTC).

This system recycles some exhaust gases back into the engine to lower the temperature when fuel burns, which helps reduce harmful nitrogen oxide emissions.

MAN Energy Solutions has noted a steadily growing interest in methanol as an alternative fuel within the shipping sector.

"As we move towards a multi-fuel future, interest in methanol has grown steadily," Christian Ludwig, head of two-stroke sales and promotion at MAN Energy Solutions, said.

"To date, between newbuild engines and retrofits, we have won over 230 ME-LGIM references that have accumulated over 600,000 hours running on methanol alone."