Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd Announce Long-Term 'Operational Collaboration'

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk is the world's second-largest container line by capacity, and Hapag-Lloyd the fifth-largest. File Image / Pixabay

Leading container lines AP Moller-Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd have announced plans for a long-term 'operational collaboration' in which the firms will share capacity.

The new plan, named the 'Gemini Cooperation', will start in February 2025, Hapag-Lloyd said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. Hapag-Lloyd will leave the THE alliance at the end of January 2025 as a result.

The cooperation will take in a fleet of about 290 vessels and 3.4 million TEU of capacity, with Maersk deploying 60% and Hapag-Lloyd 40%.

The two container lines are setting a target of schedule reliability above 90% once the network is fully phased-in.

"We are pleased to enter this cooperation with Hapag-Lloyd, which is the ideal ocean partner on our strategic journey," Vincent Clerc, CEO of Maersk, said in the statement.

"By entering this cooperation, we will be offering our customers a flexible ocean network that will be raising the bar for reliability in the industry.

"This will strengthen our integrated logistics offering and meet our customers' needs."

