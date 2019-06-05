IMO2020: Chevron VLSFO Coming to Market in Q3

Chevron’s VLSFO available to operators for trial now. File Image / Ship & Bunker

Chevron’s IMO2020 compliant VLSFO blend will likely come to market by the end of Q3, Chevron Fuels Technologist Monique Vermeire has told Reuters.

Speaking on the sidelines of an industry event today, Vermeire said the energy major could also make the product available now for any parties interested in trialing the 0.50% max sulfur blend.

“But not for continuous purchase,” she added.

There was no word on where the product will be made available, and as with most other suppliers, indicative quality specs and pricing are also yet to be revealed.

The global sulfur cap on marine fuel lowers to 0.50% from January 1, 2020. Vessels are expected to begin lifting the new fuels en masse from Q3.