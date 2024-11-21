BUNKER JOBS: Multiple Bunker Positions Open Globally

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd has a number of roles it is trying to fill globally. These include:

A Regional manager to look after the current crop of traders in the Dubai office of a bunker trading firm, to lead by example in terms of the figures, and grow the team.

A London based global director to look after the entire bunkering operation of a well known brand in the industry. I have advertised for such a very similar role a few months ago. This is another one! Obviously for such a position, a considerable amount of experience and gravitas is required.

An experienced bunker broker for the US office of a boutique broking and trading house. The ideal candidiate for this role should have a established portfolio suited to broking , have a network of supliers, traders, surveyors and the like, and be unapologetically commercially orientated.

A senior bunker trader for an international shipping and trading firm, also in the USA. For this role, several years of trading experience is required along with a established portfolio of loyal customers.

A bunker trader for a shipping and trading firm in Greece. For this positon, experience of trading, a familarity of the Greek/ Mediterranean market and some established clients is preferred.

All applications will of course be treated with the utmost discretion. A personal service is assured.

For more information please contact Vernon at: Vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com