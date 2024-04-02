Ukrainian Drone Hits Russia's Third-Largest Refinery

by Ship & Bunker News Team

File Image / Pixabay

A drone attack from Ukraine has hit Russia's third-largest refinery.

The drone hit Tatneft's 340,000 b/d Taneco refinery in Tatarstan on Tuesday morning, news agency Reuters reported.

The attack hit the crude distillation unit at the plant, causing a fire to break out. Russian news agencies reported that the damage was not serious.

The refinery accounts for about 6.2% of Russia's total refining capacity, according to the report. Ukraine has stepped up attacks on Russia's oil industry in recent weeks, with several refineries coming under attack.

In 2020 Tatneft said the Taneco plant had the capacity to produce as much as 750,000 mt/year of VLSFO.