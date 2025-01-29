Hercules Tanker Management Announces Arrival of Chemical Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The tanker can supply biofuel blends up to B100, along with methanol and conventional marine fuels. Image Credit: Hercules Tanker Management

Hercules Tanker Management, the shipping company established by Peninsula owner John Bassadone, has announced the addition of the IMO Type 2 chemical tanker Hercules Galaxy to its fleet.

The Hercules Galaxy can supply biofuel blends up to B100, along with methanol and conventional marine fuels.

"Equipped to supply all blends of biofuels, the Hercules Galaxy demonstrates our shared commitment to the energy transition, reducing emissions, and promoting sustainable growth across the maritime sector," Hercules Tanker Management said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The company has placed orders for up to 10 IMO Type 2 chemical tankers with the Jiangmen Hangtong shipyard in China, with global bunker supplier Peninsula set to charter three of these vessels.

The Hercules Galaxy is currently located in Gibraltar, a major Mediterranean bunkering hub where Peninsula operates as an active bunker supplier.