BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to 20-Month Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are now well below the level seen at the outbreak of the war in Ukraine last year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices continued to drop at most ports on Thursday, with average global VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in almost 20 months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports slumped by $14/mt to $572/mt on Thursday, reaching the lowest level since September 23, 2021. The G20-HSFO Index lost $7/mt to $477/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $14.50/mt to $765.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.17/bl to $72.50/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a negative trend. At Singapore prices declined by $13.50/mt to $563.50/mt, at Rotterdam they dropped by $10.50/mt to $517.50/mt, at Fujairah they lost $14/mt to $555/mt and at Houston they slipped by $9.50/mt to $519/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $1.05/bl at $73.55/bl as of 9:43 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $7.91/mt rise in bunker prices.