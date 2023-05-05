BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to 20-Month Low

Friday May 5, 2023

Bunker fuel prices continued to drop at most ports on Thursday, with average global VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in almost 20 months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports slumped by $14/mt to $572/mt on Thursday, reaching the lowest level since September 23, 2021. The G20-HSFO Index lost $7/mt to $477/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $14.50/mt to $765.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.17/bl to $72.50/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a negative trend. At Singapore prices declined by $13.50/mt to $563.50/mt, at Rotterdam they dropped by $10.50/mt to $517.50/mt, at Fujairah they lost $14/mt to $555/mt and at Houston they slipped by $9.50/mt to $519/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $1.05/bl at $73.55/bl as of 9:43 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $7.91/mt rise in bunker prices.

