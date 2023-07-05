BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to One-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO levels remain below where they started the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Tuesday, with average global VLSFO prices slipping to the lowest level in almost a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $6.50/mt to $592/mt on Tuesday, reaching the lowest level since June 28. The G20-HSFO Index dropped by $4/mt to $496/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $0.50/mt to $775.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $1.60/bl to $76.25/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly had a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $4/mt to $591/mt, at Rotterdam they sank by $7/mt to $543/mt, at Fujairah they dropped by $12/mt to $572/mt, and at Houston they were little changed at $523/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.81/bl at $75.44/bl as of 9:34 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $6.10/mt fall in bunker prices.