BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Climbs to One-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices advanced on Wednesday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices rose at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices advancing to the highest level in more than a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $5/mt to $608.50/mt on Wednesday, reaching the highest level since October 15.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $8.50/mt to $535.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $4/mt to $749/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures dropped by $1.08/bl to $74.96/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $11.50/mt to $601.50/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $1/mt to $543/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $6/mt to $585.50/mt, and at Houston they advanced by $4.50/mt to $541.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.90/bl from the previous session's close at $75.86/bl as of 5:32 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $6.78/mt rise in bunker prices.