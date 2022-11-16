12% Bunker Consumption Changes Achievable Through Behavioural Change

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The participating ships saw an average 12% drop in fuel oil consumption over the trial period. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping firms could be saving as much as 12% on their bunker bills and emissions just by implementing behavioural changes in how their crews operate, according to new research.

Behavioural science firm Signol worked with Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement Deutschland over a four-month period to test whether the firm's emissions from its fleet could be reduced through behavioural changes, Signol said in a statement on its website.

"The partnership saw 30 Masters and Chief Engineers across 23 BSMD-managed vessels receive personal targets and achievements via the Signol app and direct emails, nudging participants toward fuel-efficient behaviours and letting them review their voyages," the company said in the statement.

"Captains and Chief engineers were measured on key metrics around Auxiliary Engine usage, Main Engine fuel consumption and Cylinder Oil consumption.

"The final raw dataset contained 25,000 reports spanning thirteen months, gathered from 'noon reports' filed by participating ships."

The participating ships saw an average 12% drop in fuel oil consumption over the trial period.

"Each decision can amount to thousands of dollars spent or saved on fuel," the company said in the statement.

"Finding a way to influence such valuable decisions across a business has enormous potential.

"Our work with BSMD demonstrates how we can harness behavioural science to release significant value from skilled operators and rapidly decarbonise your business."