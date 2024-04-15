Viking Line Plans Regular Bio-LNG Purchases

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company now sees sufficient product availability in this emerging market to use both fossil LNG and bio-LNG. Image Credit: Viking Line

Finnish shipping company Viking Line is planning to make regular bio-LNG purchases for two of its vessels.

The company now sees sufficient product availability in this emerging market to use both fossil LNG and bio-LNG, it said in a statement on its website last week.

"From the very start, we made sure that Viking Glory, which was completed in 2021, and Viking Grace, which was completed in 2013, were built with the technological readiness to use biogas and synthetic fuels produced from renewable energy," Dani Lindberg, sustainability manager at Viking Line, said in the statement.

"There is now enough biogas being produced in the market so that we can start to use this fuel together with liquefied natural gas for these two climate-smart vessels."