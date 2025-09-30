Unifeeder Joins Portchain to Streamline Berthing and Save on Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The tie-up builds on earlier trials and uses Portchain Connect to link Unifeeder with terminals for real-time schedule and berthing visibility. Image Credit: Unifeeder

Shipping company Unifeeder partners with digital solutions provider Portchain to cut vessel waiting times and reduce bunker fuel use across its terminal network.

The partnership links Unifeeder with terminals through Portchain Connect, building on earlier trials to improve schedule and berthing visibility, Portchain said in an email statement on Tuesday.

The system has already delivered earlier berth confirmations, reduced waiting times, and measurable fuel savings, with operations teams reporting up to one hour saved each day.

“Through this partnership, our operations teams see benefits such as more reliable arrivals, more time for planning instead of chasing information, and more stable vessel speeds, leading to more efficient operations and measurable fuel savings,” Christian Jurlander, Head of Global Fleet Optimization at Unifeeder, said.