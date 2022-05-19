Seaspan Orders Four LNG-Fuelled Boxships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Container shipping has shown significant interest in LNG as a bunker fuel in recent years. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping firm Seaspan Corporation has ordered four new boxships capable of running on natural gas as a bunker fuel.

The company has ordered four 7,700 TEU dual-fuelled container ships from a major shipyard, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The ships are due for delivery in the third and fourth quarters of 2024, and will enter into long-term charters with a leading global liner once delivered, the company said.

"The charters include purchase obligations at the conclusion of the charter terms, and will contribute approximately $0.95 billion of gross contracted cash flow," Seaspan said in the statement.

"The vessels are anticipated to be financed through existing liquidity, cash flow from operations, and additional borrowings. The transaction remains subject to certain closing conditions."