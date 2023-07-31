BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises for Sixth Consecutive Session

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain below their level at the start of 2023. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices continued to advance at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for a sixth consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $6.50/mt to $629/mt on Friday, remaining at the highest level since April 19. The G20-HSFO Index climbed by $7/mt to $551.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index gained $14/mt to $883/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.75/bl to $84.99/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly had a positive trend. At Singapore prices advanced by $5.50/mt to $613.50/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $11/mt to $590.50/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $6/mt to $608.50/mt, and at Houston they fell by $2.50/mt to $589/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.14/bl at $84.85/bl as of 9:37 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.05/mt fall in bunker prices.