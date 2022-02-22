BG Freight Line to Install Carbon Capture Systems on Two Boxships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The systems will be installed on the BG Onyx and BG Ruby, chartered from HS Schiffart. Image Credit: BG Freight Line

Shipping company BG Freight Line is set to install carbon capture systems on two of its container ships.

The firm has committed to install two Filtree carbon capture systems from Value Maritime on the BG Onyx and BG Ruby, chartered from HS Schiffart, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The vessels will continue to trade in Northwest Europe after being retrofitted with the systems. The Filtree systems act as scrubbers for SOx emissions as well as capturing carbon into a removable unit.

"A green and financial dividend is the best of both worlds," Maarten Lodewijks, director and co-founder of Value Maritime, said in the statement.

"Not only can our clients reduce their carbon emissions with a system that's cleaner than MGO and capture carbon onboard their small-large sized vessels, but they can also generate substantial fuel savings, and earn back their investment in 1-2.5 years."