VPS Hires Group Strategic Business Development Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mackenzie was previously sales director at V Services from November 2022 to last month. Image Credit: VPS

Marine fuel testing and maritime decarbonisation advisory firm VPS has hired a new group strategic business development manager.

John Mackenzie has joined the company as group strategic business development manager as of this month, the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The role will involve running global initiatives to advance VPS's partnerships with new and existing strategic clients.

Mackenzie was previously sales director at V Services from November 2022 to last month. He had previously served as a territory manager for ExxonMobil from July 2018 to November 2022, and as condition monitoring commercial manager for SeaTec UK Ltd from October 2014 to June 2018.

"The maritime industry is changing fast with ambitious emissions targets and decarbonisation requirements driving the introduction of new technologies and fuels into the market," Malcolm Cooper, CEO of VPS, said in the statement.

"In this dynamic landscape, we are very pleased to have John on board to help VPS customers optimise their operations by understanding which new fuels to use and how to adapt to these sustainable business drivers and meet new regulations."