Maersk Oil Trading Takes on Jet Fuel Market

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk Air Cargo will operate three flights a week between Denmark and Asia. Image Credit: AP Moller-Maersk

Maersk Oil Trading, the bunker supply arm of shipping and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk, is taking on the jet fuel market for the first time as its parent company expands into aviation.

Maersk launched its first Maersk Air Cargo operation between Denmark and Asia on Monday, with three weekly flights scheduled from now on.

The new operation marks a move for Maersk Oil Trading into the jet fuel market, away from its more normal role of securing bunker fuel for the Maersk boxship fleet.

"With jet fuel entering our fuel portfolio, we stay committed to Maersk's integrator strategy," Maersk Oil Trading said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

"By offering a diverse range of fuel solutions, we are addressing the dynamic needs of the logistics industry."