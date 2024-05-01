New Flashpoint BDN Rule Comes Into Effect

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new rule, under Appendix V of MARPOL Annex VI, came into effect as of May 1. File Image / Pixabay

An IMO regulation requiring flashpoint information to be included in bunker delivery notes has come into effect.

The new rule, under Appendix V of MARPOL Annex VI, came into effect as of May 1.

The BDN now needs to include a specific flashpoint value for any fuels with flashpoints under 70°C, or a statement reporting that the flashpoint has been noted above 70°C.

The process set out under ISO 2719:2016 is to be used as the test method.

The use of marine fuels with a flashpoint below 60˚C is prohibited under the International Convention for Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS).

Bunker fuels with lower flashpoints have increasingly come into use since the IMO 2020 transition that shifted much of the global market to using VLSFO.