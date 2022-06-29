New Partnership Launched to Supply Ship-Based Carbon Capture Systems

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Carbotreat has several years of experience of operating land-based carbon capture systems, and plans to combine with VDL's experience in marine emission reduction systems. Image Credit: VDL / Carbotreat

A new partnership has launched seeking to develop the market for onboard carbon capture systems in the shipping industry.

Carbon capture firm Carbotreat and Netherlands-based VDL AEC Maritime have launched a strategic partnership for the supply and development of ship-based carbon capture systems, the companies said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Carbotreat has several years of experience of operating land-based carbon capture systems, and plans to combine with VDL's experience in marine emission reduction systems.

"By joining forces, scalable carbon capture systems to reduce CO2 emissions are available for both LNG- and HFO-fuelled vessels," the companies said in the statement.

"With these ship-based carbon capture solutions, ship-owners contribute directly to decarbonization and fully comply with current IMO requirements for CII and IMO 2030/2050 regulations.

"Moreover, they can also directly meet the expected even stricter requirements in the near future."