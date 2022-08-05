NYK Subsidiary Takes Delivery of LNG-Fuelled Shuttle Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel was built by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering. Image Credit: NYK

NYK subsidiary Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers has taken delivery of its first dual-fuelled shuttle tanker.

The 85,504 GT Frida Knutsen will be the company's first shuttle tanker that can run on both conventional fuel oil and LNG, NYK said in a statement on its website on Wednesday. The vessel was built by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering.

The tanker will be chartered to ENI Trade & Biofuels for oil transportation in the North Sea and Barents Sea.

"To strongly promote ESG management, the NYK Group will promote the creation of new value as a sustainable solution provider by promoting low-carbon marine fuel," the company said in the statement.