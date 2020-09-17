Bunker Trader BMS United Launches New Marketing Campaign With Revamped Website

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company will be hoping to bring in new customers with its relaunched website. File Image / Pixabay

Global bunker trader BMS United has launched a new marketing campaign with a revamped website, the company said Thursday.

The company's online presence now features tools including interactive maps allowing customers to find the fuels and lubricants they need at a wide range of locations. The company now covers more than 2,000 ports worldwide and has more than 500 active customers, it said in an emailed statement.

"With the shipping industry under pressure to adopt a sweeping digital transition, BMS United has fully embraced the challenge to facilitate business and disseminate its immense experience," Lars Nielsen, executive group director at BMS, said in the statement.

BMS was founded in 1990, and is part of the Bunker Holding Group.