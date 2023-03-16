World's Largest Shipping Firm Signs Five-Year Partnership Deal With GCMD

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MSC will also participate in the GCMD's projects and supply operating data and evaluation reports under the deal. File Image / Pixabay

Container line MSC, the world's largest shipping firm, has signed a five-year partnership deal with the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD.

The two organisation have signed a five-year impact partnership agreement under which MSC will provide financial support for the GCMD's pilots and trials, they said in a joint emailed statement on Thursday.

MSC will also participate in the GCMD's projects and supply operating data and evaluation reports.

"Despite current economic uncertainties, decarbonising shipping will need liners – who are closest to customers willing to pay a green premium – to make hard commitments for the industry to progress towards IMO's 2030 and 2050 goals," Lynn Loo, CEO of the GCMD, said in the statement.

"With MSC coming onboard as our newest Impact Partner, GCMD is now in a stronger position to drive decarbonisation solutions across the industry."