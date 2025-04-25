Bunker Prices Forecast to be Under $500/mt throughout 2026

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global trade tensions brought about by radical changes in US tariff policy are delivering much lower prospects for crude and bunker prices.

Ship & Bunker's latest global average bunker price forecast shows VLSFO averaging about $517/mt in Q2 2025 and at $529/mt across full-year 2025.

The global average VLSFO price is now forecast to hold below $500/mt throughout 2026.

The Q2 and FY2025 forecasts are down from about $586/mt and $580/mt, respectively, in the Q1 report published in January.

This compares with a global average of $585/mt for VLSFO witnessed in Q1. January's Ship & Bunker VLSFO forecast for Q1 was $596/mt, just 1.9% over the real price as it emerged.

Mutual retaliation in tariffs between the US and China - as well as a 10% tariff on US imports from everywhere else in the world - are delivering a worsening outlook for economic growth and trade around the world, with some predicting a global recession.

Bunker prices have slumped in the past month, and the forecasts show expectations of further declines progressing between now and the end of 2026.

