IMO2020: Hapag-Lloyd Reiterates its Lack of Interest in Scrubbers

Hapag-Lloyd says LNG bunkers are still under consideration. File Image / Pixabay

Hapag-Lloyd has reiterated its lack of interest in using scrubbers as part of its IMO2020 compliance plans, saying it was "questionable" whether the technology was a long-term solution.

"Scrubbers is not our preferred solution, and we know that we will have the alternative to go for more expensive fuel," CEO Rolf Habben Jansen said Wednesday during the firm's latest earnings call.

As Ship & Bunker previously reported, in May last year Hapag-Lloyd joined Maersk as one of the few major shipping companies to take the relatively early position on the matter.

“ We are trying to get to a final position on what to do within the next three to six months Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO, Hapag-Lloyd

Still, Jansen said with a lot of uncertainty still surrounding the new global 0.50% sulfur cap, that comes into force on January 1, 2020, the firm's stance on the matter may yet change.

Using liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkers, meanwhile, was an option still under consideration, he said.

The the world's fifth largest box carrier has 17 "LNG Ready" vessels in its fleet acquired last year as part of its merger with UASC.

As for when it would finalize its IMO2020 compliance plans, Jansen said: "We are trying to get to a final position on what to do within the next three to six months."