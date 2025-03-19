BUNKER JOBS: Open Bunker Trader Roles in UAE, Singapore, US, Greece and UK

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

Vernon Jayanathan is the director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd. Image Credit: Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd

Vernon Jayanathan, director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd, shared the following information with Ship & Bunker about open roles for which he is seeking candidates.

I am currently looking for a a number of experienced bunker traders worldwide.

I have vacancies in Dubai, Singapore, the US, Greece and London.

I only work with firms who are good employers, so toxic work cultures are not something anyone who trusts me with their careers need worry about.

Why? Because I know what it is like to work for a bad employer and I will not put anyone in such an environment.

Regarding the aforementioned roles themselves, there are a few prerequisites.

“ I am looking for traders at all levels

The preference is for those who have some transferable clients they can bring along. This shows any new employers that you are able to foster a level of loyalty that can only be attained when you show clients that you are dedicated to service.

In terms of actual experience, I am looking for traders at all levels. I seek juniors at the start of their careers with maybe a couple of years' experience, as well as senior professionals with several years trading under their belts.

For those that come forward, negotiation skills, a commercial orientation, as well as sales and account management ability in line with their level of exposure to the industry is important. A team mindset is also an essential quality for anyone that applies.

The ones that get chosen can expect very generous packages in line with their experience, and dynamic, collaborative work environments where success really is rewarded.

If you do like the sound of the above, think you fit the bill, and want to have a confidential chat, please do get in touch on:

vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com