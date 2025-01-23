BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to One-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have dropped this week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping to the lowest level in a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $2.50/mt to $613/mt on Wednesday, reaching its lowest level since January 15.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $1/mt to $516/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $6/mt to $804/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.29/bl to $79/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices slipped by $9.50/mt to $600.50/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $4/mt to $550.50/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $4/mt to $589/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $9.50/mt to $581.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.37bl from the previous session's close at $78.63/bl as of 6:48 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.79/mt fall on the day in bunker prices.