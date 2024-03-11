BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips to One-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are declining. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in more than a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $2.50/mt to $661/mt on Friday, reaching the lowest level since February 27. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $1/mt to $513.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $0.50/mt to $874/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.88/bl to $82.08/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices lost $1.50/mt to $638/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $3.50/mt to $586/mt, at Fujairah they rose by $1/mt to $640/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $2/mt to $638/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were down by $0.22/bl from the previous session's close at $81.86/bl as of 7:36 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would equate to a $1.67/mt fall in bunker prices.