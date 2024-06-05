Peninsula Appoints Team Leader in Spain

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new team leader has worked for Peninsula since March 2015. Image Credit: Guillermo Barrera Martinez / LinkedIn

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula has appointed a new team leader in Spain.

Las Palmas-based Guillermo Barrera Martinez has been appointed to the role of team leader as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Tuesday.

He has worked for Peninsula since March 2015, previously serving as a bunker trader in London and Las Palmas.

He had earlier worked in marine fuel roles for Certas Energy from 2014 to 2015, and for OW Bunker from 2011 to 2014.

Peninsula has been involved in bunker supply in Las Palmas since 1999, according to the company's website.