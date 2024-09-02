Gasum to Supply Hapag-Lloyd With 20,000 MT of Bio-LNG in 2025-26

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hapag-Lloyd is the world's fifth-largest container line by capacity. File Image / Pixabay

Energy company Gasum has signed a deal to supply container line Hapag-Lloyd with significant quantities of bio-LNG over a two-year period.

The firm will supply Hapag-Lloyd with 20,000 mt of bio-LNG in 2025-26, it said in a statement on its website on Monday.

Gasum won the contract through a tender process arranged by the Zero Emission Maritime Buyers Alliance.

The fuel will be used between Rotterdam and Singapore in 2025-26.

"This agreement demonstrates that the green transition in the maritime transport sector is picking up speed," Jacob Granqvist, VP for maritime at Gasum, said in the statement.

"Gasum is proud to enable this transition by supplying shipping companies with bio-LNG in the Northern European region.

"We need all-hands-on-deck to drive the effort, and using bio-LNG to fuel maritime transports is an effective way to reduce emissions already today, rather than in a distant future."