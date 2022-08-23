Avenir LNG Cements Alliance With Croatian Partner

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Adriatic: potential. File Image / Pixabay.

Small-scale liquified natural gas (LNG) supplier Avenir LNG and Croatia's Prvo Plinarsko Drustvo are to extend their cooperation on LNG supply and distribution by signing a joint collaboration agreement.

The agreement covers LNG distribution by truck and barge from the Krk gas terminal to off-grid industries, power generation, marine bunkering and truck refuelling stations in northern Italy and eastern Europe, Avenir said in a statement.

Distribution will start in October.

The two companies have been working together since last year.

Looking ahead, the firms may consider an LNG breakbulk terminal (where larger lots are broken down into smaller parcels) in the region to meet demand from eastern Europe.