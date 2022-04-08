Sonan Bunkers Reports Significant Funding Increase

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has declined to comment on the amount of money involved. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels firm Sonan Bunkers has reported an increase in funding from one of its lenders.

HSBC has awarded the firm a significant increase in funding, the company said in an emailed statement on Friday. The company declined to comment on how much more funding it had received.

"The vouch of confidence HSBC has provided to Sonan Bunkers by increasing significantly the facility, illustrates our commitment to continue our high value, customer centric business model while at the same time focusing on enhancing our credibility in the market as we take the business to the next level," the company said in the statement.

Last month the firm announced a new physical supply operation in Nigeria in partnership with a local supplier.