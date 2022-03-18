Sonan Bunkers Launches Nigeria Physical Supply Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The operation will deliver MGO and VLSFO by barge off Lagos and by truck elsewhere in Nigeria. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels firm Sonan Bunkers has launched a new physical supply operation in Nigeria with a local firm.

The new operation is 'in cooperation with a local physical contractor', the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The operation will supply 0.1% sulfur MGO and VLSFO by barge up to 100 nautical miles off Lagos, and by truck at Onne, Port Harcourt, Calabar, Rivers, Delta and Tin Can, according to the statement. Lubricants, fresh water and agency services will also be available.

Sonan Bunkers has been a physical supplier at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub in Northwest Europe since 2017.

The contact email for the operation is jwilcoxson@sonanbunkers.com.