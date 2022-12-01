Two More VLCC Scrubber Retrofits for Shipping Firm Frontline

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Frontline is based in Bermuda. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping company Frontline is planning to add exhaust gas cleaning systems to two more of its VLCCs on strong earnings from scrubber-equipped tonnage.

The firm plans to retrofit one vessel with a scrubber before the end of this year and another in the first quarter of 2023, it said in an investor presentation this week.

After those installations, 65% of the company's fleet will be equipped with scrubbers.

The firm currently sees a $24,200/day earnings premium for scrubber-equipped eco VLCCs versus non-eco vessels, a $13,500/day premium for Suezmaxes and a $12,300/day premium, for LR2 tankers, it said.

The earnings potential for scrubber-equipped ships has risen in line with a widening VLSFO-HSFO premium this year, which represents the fuel-bill saving that can be achieved by these vessels burning the cheaper fuel.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports has been at an average premium to the G20-HSFO Index of $241/mt this year, compared with an average premium of $112/mt in 2021.