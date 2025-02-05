World News
BUNKER JOBS: Uni-Fuels Seeks Bunker Trader in Dubai
Wednesday February 5, 2025
The company is looking for candidates with experience as a bunker trader and a performance-driven track record. Image Credit: Uni-Fuels
Marine fuel trading firm Uni-Fuels is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Dubai.
The company is looking for candidates with experience as a bunker trader and a performance-driven track record, it said in a job advertisement on Wednesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Play a crucial role in driving our growth as a team player in our trading team
- Manage end-to-end marine fuel transactions with precision
- Identify opportunities in vary market conditions
- Lead efforts to optimize margins
- Deliver market insights
- Adapt and stay atop of changing market regulations, industry trends and market dynamics
For more information and to apply for the role, click here.