IMO2020: Shipowner Call for Realism in First Phase of 'Game-Changing' Sulfur Cap

Global shipping: concerns (file image/pixabay)

A clutch of shipowner organisations have underlined the complexity of the 2020 sulfur cap for their industry and called for a pragmatic and realistic approach to compliance from port state control during the initial stages of the new rule's implementation.

BIMCO, International Chamber of Shipping, Intercargo, Intertanko and the World Shipping Council all signed the statement released June 18.

The statement said: "The worldwide implementation of this game-changing new regulatory regime will be far more complex than the previous introduction of sulphur Emission Control Areas (ECA) for shipping not least because of the sheer magnitude of the switchover and the quantities and different types of fuel involved."

Among other concerns, it pointed to the supply of "blended fuel oils and new products which are outside of the ISO 8217 standard".

In addition, there are "potentially serious safety issues, including those related to the use of compliant but incompatible bunkers", the statement said.

"It will be important for port state control authorities to exercise a pragmatic and realistic approach to enforce compliance during the initial months of the global switchover."

With the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) meeting in London next month, the statement is looking for progress on a range of issues from IMO member states. These include "a standard format for a ship specific implementation plan", "a draft standard for reporting on fuel oil non-availability" and "proposals for amendments to MARPOL Annex VI to require sampling points for fuel oil".

ECAs have, at 0.1%, a stricter limit on the sulfur content of bunker than the 0.5% sulfur cap in place from the start of 2020. However, ECAs are specific areas primarily in northern Europe and the United States whereas the 0.5% cap is global.