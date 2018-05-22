Hitachi Takes Aim at IMO 2020 Enforcement with Handheld Tool to Test Sulfur Content of Bunkers

The X-MET8000 Optimum is geared towards to determining compliance with the upcoming IMO2020 sulfur cap. Image Credit: Hitachi High-Tech

Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science Corporation (Hitachi High-Tech) today launched a new tool dedicated to the on-board analysis of bunker fuel.

The so-called "X-MET8000 Optimum" is geared towards to determining compliance with the upcoming global 0.50% sulfur cap on marine fuel that comes into effect from January 1, 2020.

The device aims to provide ship owners and port state control (PSC) a portable alternative to benchtop X-ray Fluorescence (XRF) analysers.

"The X-MET8000 Optimum handheld XRF analyser can be easily taken from site to site and ship to ship. The instrument is factory-calibrated with a sulfur range of 0% to 5%," Hitachi explained.

"Analysis can be carried out on-board a vessel by ship owners either using a benchtop or handheld XRF analyser, whilst port state control has the option of using benchtop analysers in laboratories and handheld analysers to perform spot-checks onboard vessels to ensure compliance."

Christelle Petiot, Hitachi Product Business Development Manager, said that ensuring compliance with the new IMO 2020 rule "will be a challenge for many organisations and for the industry."

"On-board testing is the most effective method to establish compliance," she added.