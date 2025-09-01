UKMTO Reports Potential Ship Attack in Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The incident happened about 40 nautical miles south-west of Yanbu at 5:30 UTC on Sunday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A potential attack on a commercial ship has been reported in the Red Sea, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The incident happened about 40 nautical miles south-west of Yanbu at 5:30 UTC on Sunday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency (UKMTO) said in a social media post.

"A master has reported to UKMTO that they witnessed a splash in close proximity to their vessel from an unknown projectile and heard a loud bang," the agency said.

"All crew are safe, and the vessel continues on its voyage."

Attacks on commercial shipping in the region from Yemen's Houthi movement in recent years have prompted most shipping companies to avoid the area, meaning the Suez Canal cannot be used and global bunker demand is raised as longer voyages around Africa are favoured. No change in this situation is likely at scale until we reach a prolonged period with no ship attacks.