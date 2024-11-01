COSCO Shipping Orders Six Scrubber-Equipped Container Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has ordered the six 13,600 TEU vessels from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard in China. File Image / Pixabay

Container line COSCO Shipping has reportedly ordered six new boxships fitted with scrubbers.

The company has ordered the six 13,600 TEU vessels from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard in China, shipping intelligence service Alphaliner reported in its weekly note to clients.

The ships are conventionally fuelled and due for delivery in 2027. The value of the order has not been disclosed.

"The scrubber-fitted vessels will be 336 m long and 51 m (20 rows) wide," Alphaliner said in the note.

"They will be fitted with up to 2,000 teu reefer plugs as they are earmarked for potential deployment in liner services to/from Latin America."

Demand for scrubber installations on newbuild ships has been strong in recent years, but demand for retrofits on existing vessels has been much less brisk.