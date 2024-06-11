DNV Sees Carbon Capture as Potentially Competitive Maritime Decarbonisation Tech

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Capturing ships' carbon emissions at source may be an effective means of maritime decarbonisation. File Image / Pixabay

Onboard carbon capture systems could potentially be a competitive means of decarbonising parts of the shipping industry, according to classification society DNV.

The company has published a new white paper looking at the prospects for the technology.

Comparing the technology against prices for fuel oil, LNG, methanol and ammonia, assuming a 70% carbon capture rate. the study found the systems promising, as long as the costs for discharging the captured carbon and the extra fuel costs for running the systems can be kept low.

"The case study showed that onboard carbon capture was economically viable for a low-cost scenario (15% fuel penalty and deposit cost of 40 USD/tCO2), and competitive for a high-cost scenario (30% fuel penalty and deposit cost of 80 USD/tCO2)," the company said in the report.

"If onboard carbon capture technologies can reach low fuel penalties and the CCUS industry can offer low CO2 deposit costs, onboard carbon capture will be an economically competitive decarbonization strategy."