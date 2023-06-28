UECC Takes on Biofuel Bunker Blend for First Time

by Ship & Bunker News Team

GoodFuels delivered 470 mt of a B30 blend to the Emerald Leader at Vlissingen on May 27. Image Credit: GoodFuels

A vessel chartered by UECC has taken on a biofuel bunker blend for the first time in the company's history.

Biofuel supplier GoodFuels delivered 470 mt of a B30 blend containing 30% biofuel blended with VLSFO to the Emerald Leader, chartered by UECC and owned by NYK, at Vlissingen on May 27, the firm said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

"This momentous delivery of next-generation biofuel represents another significant step forward in our sustainability journey," Daniel Gent, energy and sustainability manager at UECC, said in the statement.

"We are proud to partner with GoodFuels and NYK to bring this innovative and environmentally friendly solution to our customers.

"By bunkering biofuel for the first time on a UECC time-chartered vessel, we demonstrate our unwavering commitment to reducing our carbon footprint and providing cleaner transportation options."